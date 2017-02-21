Bogus callers stole thousands from Pontefract man's bank account

Bogus callers stole thousands from a man's bank account after posing as solar panel engineers.

The two suspects talked their way into the man's house in Pontefract and claimed he was due a refund.

They offered a chip and pin machine for the victim to use with his bank card.

The victim later discovered they had taken thousands of pounds from his account during the transaction.

Now police are seeking information from anyone who saw the suspects near Rookhill Road between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Wednesday, February 15.

Detective Sergeant Mick Casey, of Wakefield CID, said: "The suspects involved in this incident were posing as representatives from a solar panel company and targeted homes in the Pontefract area.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who has concerns about callers at their homes or has any information about these suspects to come forward to the police."

The suspects are described as two Asian men, who were between 5ft 10in and 6ft and aged around 30 years old.

They were smartly dressed and wearing business suits. One of the suspects also had a long beard.

Det Sgt Casey said: "Anyone who may have any concerns about people approaching their home, or that of a family member or friend are always encouraged to check a person's identity and to contact the company they claim to be from.

"Use a number from a trusted source, such as a list by the telephone, or one looked up from a directory. Do not use the number given by the caller. Close the door to make the call.

"Some gas, water and electric companies offer a password system for older or vulnerable customers to offer reassurance. If you have any concerns about the person at your address contact the police. Any legitimate caller will be understanding of your concerns."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det Sgt Casey at Wakefield CID via 101, quoting crime reference number 13170074548.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.