Booth nears milestone as Townville chase double

Townville opener Jonny Booth cracked his third century of the season and took his total of runs to just one short of the magical 1,000 for the year in the All Rounder Bradford League on Saturday.

Although Townville ultimately had their Championship B game against Hopton Mills abandoned, it was another good one for opener Booth as he hit six sixes and 12 fours in a knock of 120.

Booth was also in good form a day later, hitting a half century as Townville beat Batley to advance into the Senior Yorkshire Council play-offs final.

In the league game Hopton Mills’ bowlers were put to the sword as Booth’s 90-ball innings set the tone and Townville went on to declare on 270-3 in 34.5 overs.

Good support came from Jack Hughes, with 79 off 59 balls before he retired not out, having hit five sixes and six fours.

The big-hitting Conor Harvey followed him in and in typical style smashed three sixes and three fours in a 25-ball knock of 45 not out.

However, Townville were unable to force a victory this time as rain saved Hopton Mills when they stood on 29-2 after six overs, both wickets falling to Nadim Hussain.

Townville remain 43 points clear with three games to go and can clinch the title this Saturday at home to second-placed Wrenthorpe (start 12pm).

Townville remain on target for a double success after beating Batley in the Senior Yorkshire Council play-offs semi-final last Sunday.

After putting their opponents in, they saw Batley reach 70-2 in 18 overs, but the dismissal of opener Sufyan Patel for 36, caught by Kris Ward off Jack Hebden, changed the course of the match.

Although Aqeel Mukhtar battled away to make an unbeaten 57 he kept losing partners at the other end as the last eight wickets went down for 79 runs to leave Batley all out for 149.

Hebden finished with 3-32 while there were also wickets for Hughes (2-24), Booth (2-36) and Hussain (1-38).

Townville did not waste any time chasing down their opponents’ score as they eased to victory in 28 overs with Booth including seven fours and three sixes in his 61 and combining with Matthew Bremner (42 not out) in an 85-run opening stand.

Hughes finished the job off with Bremner, hitting 37 not out from 30 balls as Townville won with eight wickets to spare.

Methley were left frustrated as their Championship B game against bottom team Brighouse was abandoned.

Brighouse had reached 153-9 in 46 overs before the heavens opened with twins Marcus Walmsley (3-33) and Eddie Walmsley (3-42) the pick of the Methley bowlers and Sohail Raz taking 2-42.

Just 12,2 overs were possible at Crossbank where the home side had progressed to 32-2 against Great Preston in the Conference with Jackson Freeman taking both wickets to fall.

Methley seconds conceded their match with and Azaad II in the Championship B Second XI.

In the Conference Second XI Joe Thurlow made 59 as Great Preston seconds took just 13.2 overs to overhaul the Crossbank Methodists total of 115 to secure an eight-wicket win to stay in the title hunt.

Adrian Sharp (5-42) and Mayur Patel (3-10) bowled well for second-placed Preston.

Townville seconds’ attempts to play a 25-over game with Hunslet Nelson II were thwarted by the weather.

Nelson made 97-8 as Peter Hepworth took 4-39 and Luke Slater 2-9. But Townville were 5-0 when the rain ended play.