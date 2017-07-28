Boy going through cancer treatment to join friends for fundraising mountain climb

A boy going through cancer treatment has been given the go-ahead by doctors to join his friends on a mountainous trek they are completing in his honour.

Ashton Wade, 11, from Horbury, will climb the first of Yorkshire’s Three Peaks with seven of his friends on August 4. He will then wish Sonnie Beaumont, Harry Brown, Jackie Beaumont, George Brown, Eddie England, Vincent Banks and Lorcan Rouse well as they hike to the top of the remaining two mountains.

The boys will complete the challenge to raise money for children’s cancer charity Candlelighters, in honour of Ashton, who was diagnosed with T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma ten weeks ago.

Kristy Beaumont, mum of Sonnie and Jackie, said: “Some of the mums did the Yorkshire three peaks last year as a leisure thing.

“And after one of the visits to see Ashton in hospital on the drive home the boys were saying ‘what can we do to help raise money?’

“They suggested the three peaks and we told them it would be really difficult. But they were adamant they wanted to do something extremely tough because of what Ashton is going through.”

Ashton, who has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment, has grown up with the boys and their families.

Mrs Beaumont, of Lupset Park, said: “Being good friends with Ashton and his parents makes me feel a real mix of emotions. I’m sad and emotional but very proud that the boys have decided themselves that this is what they want to do.”

They have already raised more than £2,000 for the charity, which has supported Ashton and his family.

Mrs Beaumont said: “They know it is going to be a really tough challenge. But they are really pleased that they have already managed to raise so much money.

“That has spurred them on and they are determined to do it. They are enjoying doing some good to help others.”

The 24 mile Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge includes the Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough peaks. To donate to the boys, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/ashtonwade