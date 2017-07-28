Boycott in Yorkshire celebration

Have your say

Cricketing legend Geoffrey Boycott will join a Yorkshire Day celebration to raise cash for the county’s Air Ambulance.

The charity family fun day will take place at The Wentbridge House Hotel in Pontefract on Tuesday, in celebration of God’s Own County.

Fitzwilliam-born Mr Boycott, who is a patron for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, will meet and greet visitors at the event.

There will also be a book signing from star of The Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton and a performance from Doncaster duo and 2017 Britain’s Got Talent finalists The Pensionalities.

The event, which raised £11,000 for the air ambulance in 2015, is returning this year and organisers say it will be “better than ever”, with “so much variety”.

Highlights include live music, chef demonstrations, sheep dog trials and an egg and spoon race.

Visitors can browse craft stalls, ride donkeys, meet birds of prey and other animals, hitch a ride on a barrel train and take a look at classic cars.

And they can get involved in flat cap flinging, archery, welly wanging, chocolate tasting and a fancy dress competition.

A range of food including a barbecue, hog roast, fish and chips, ice cream, popcorn and candy floss will also be on offer, as well as a selection of drinks.

The event will run from noon until 6pm.

Tickets on the door cost £3 for adults and £2 for children.

See page 7 for details of more Yorkshire Day fun in Pontefract.