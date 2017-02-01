Brave schoolgirl has new truck named in her honour

Brave schoolgirl Anya Morris was the special guest at the unveiling of a new truck named in her honour.

The latest addition to the fleet of Wakefield based Eddie Stobart trucks was named after the West Leeds schoolgirl to mark her courage after she was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour.

Family and friends rallied around after Anya was diagnosed with with the tumour, known as chordoma, in October 2015.

Her treatment included two brain operations at Leeds General Infirmary followed by proton beam therapy which was carried out in the USA, in Oklahoma city.

In January last year a charity ball for 650 guests was held in order to raise funds for the trip to the States where Anya, dad Graham, mum Karen, sister Erin, 10, and brother Oscar, four, had to spend three months while she received the treatment.

One of the auction prizes at the event was the opportunity to name an Eddie Stobart truck.

A group of five men from Leeds Irish Centre paid £2,500 for the prize and chose to name the truck after Anya.

Now back at the family home and recovering well from the treatment, Anya got to visit the truck with her family.

Dad Graham said: “Anya absolutely loved the chance to sit behind the wheel and sound the horn.

“She is delighted to have the truck named after her, it was a lovely gesture by the men who were so generous to donate the prize money.”

Leeds Rhinos stars Jamie Peacock and Danny McGuire were guest speakers at last year’s fundraising event at South Leeds stadium.

Graham said Anya is making a good recovery from her treatment and is back enjoying life with her friends at Whingate Primary School.

He added: “She continues to have scans but she progressing very well. If we had been offered the position we are now in at the time she was diagnosed we would have taken it in a breath.

“Anya is now a normal active seven-year-old and who gets on with life.”

Eddie Stobart has a long tradition of giving its trucks names. They are usually female names, but there are some exceptions. The first four owned by Eddie Stobart were named after model ‘Twiggy’ and singers ‘Tammy’ (Wynette), ‘Dolly’ (Parton) and ‘Suzi’ (Quatro). Names are now often chosen with connections to drivers, or to commemorate long-serving employees. At present the vehicles with the shortest and longest names are ‘Nia’ and ‘Gladys Duchess of Overton’, both on Scania R 420s.