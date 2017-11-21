BREAKING: Wakefield Council scraps parking-charge plans across the district

Unpopular proposals to introduce parking charges on evenings, overnight, Sundays and bank holidays have been scrapped, it has been confirmed.

The plans, which went to public consultation last month, have been shelved by Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport and highways.

He made the announcement during this morning’s cabinet meeting.

The controversial plans, which included all council-run car parks and on-street parking, led to a number of ward councillors raising serious objections, with some claiming it would kill off smaller towns altogether.

Coun Lynn Masterman, from Ossett, picked up more than 470 signatures for a petition against the plans.

The council is expected to release a full statement later today.