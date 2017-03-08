Breast cancer survivor launches #DareToBare for charity

A survivor of breast cancer is marking a two-year anniversary of her mastectomy operation by launching a campaign on International Women’s Day (March 8).

Emma Kirke, of Ossett, is helping in the fight to raise awareness and funds for Cancer Research UK through a social media campaign dubbed #DareToBare.

The nutritionist and food blogger, who is an ambassador for Cancer Research UK, opted for a double mastectomy in 2015 after receiving a diagnosis that she had breast cancer in her right breast.

At the time of her diagnosis, her grandmother was battling cancer and the disease had claimed the lives of her great aunt and great grandmother, so she knew first-hand of its devastating effects.

Dr Kirke said: “When doctors told me I had a lump in my right breast, I decided I wasn’t going to become a victim. I took the decision to have a double mastectomy to prevent going through this again and I want to encourage more women and men to check their breasts so they don’t have to go through what I have, or worse.”

Now she wants to spread the word of the importance of checking breasts in both women and men.

#DareToBare aims to encourage people to take a topless selfie covering your breasts with your hands or by using props.

To get involved with the campaign follow these steps: Snap a picture covering your breasts/chest; Visit swoosch.it/link/dare-to-bare and donate an amount of your choice to Cancer Research UK; Screenshot your donation and upload both pictures to social media, particularly Facebook; Use the hashtag #DareToBare; And tag in three friends to complete the challenge next.