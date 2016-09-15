Bremner leads way for Townville’s champs against Methley

Champions Townville are showing no signs of letting up even with the Championship B title in the bag with two games to spare.

Nick Bresnan’s Bradford League side are heading for promotion in style and continued their winning ways with another success against local rivals Methley last Saturday.

Victory would have given Methley hopes of finishing in runners-up spot, but they were beaten by eight wickets as they could not stop the all conquering Townville batting line-up.

Australian Matthew Bremner was the star turn this week as he hit an unbeaten century as Townville, who received the Championship B trophy before the game, celebrated with a convincing display of batting.

Set 202 for victory, Townville began soundly with a 49-run opening stand between Bremner and Jonny Booth.

The latter became the first player in the league to pass the 1,000 run landmark this season when he scored his first runs, but he was out for 17, caught and bowled by Eddie Walmsley.

Kris Ward soon followed when stumped by Luke Bullingham off Eddie Walmsley’s bowling for three, but that was the last success Methley enjoyed.

Bremner and Jack Hughes simply took the game away from Methley with a commanding unbroken stand that saw them put on 141 to take Townville past their target with eight wickets to spare in the 38th over.

Bremner struck three sixes and 13 fours in an unbeaten knock of 105, from 111 balls, while Hughes, who has enjoyed a fantastic season with bat and ball, finished on 66 not out from 79 deliveries, hitting seven fours and two sixes.

Eddie Walmsley was the only wicket taker for Methley, with 2-59 from 12 overs.

Earlier, Methley had looked to post a big target and set off at a fast pace with Marcus Walmsley (58), Hamid Khan (13) and Ashton Blakey (51) combining to take them to 113-1 in the 17th over.

But the game turned when Marcus’s 50-ball innings, that had included four sixes and six fours, was ended by an lbw decision granted to Hughes.

Blakey, who hit four sixes and four balls in his 44-ball half century, was stumped by Liam Booth off Alex Page and the innings lost its way. Although Bullingham contributed 27 Methley were all out for 201.

Conor Harvey cleaned up the tail to take 4-64 while Hughes finished with 3-29 and Page 2-24.

Great Preston were without a game in the Conference where it was confirmed that they have narrowly missed out with Buttershaw St Paul’s and Northowram Fields promoted.

Methley seconds suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Wakefield St Michael’s II in the Championship B Second XI.

An unbroken second-wicket stand of 168 between Nick McMahon (81 not out) and Andrew Borthwick (78 not out) helped Wakefield overhaul Methley’s 180, which had included contributions from Richard Smart (79), David Winter (47) and Greg Johnson (30).

Townville seconds were bowled out for only 66 as they lost by 91 runs to East Leeds II in the Conference Second XI.

Tom Mellor top scored with 24 while Jack Rich made 17, but it was a struggle for the Townville batsmen after their bowlers, particularly Luke Slater (3-20) and Mellor (3-32), had done well.