Business awards short-list revealed

The shorlist for this year’s prestigious Wakefield Business Awards has been announced.
The accolades will be presented at a special business dinner at the Cedar Court, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, on June 15.
Business of the year: sponsored by Wakefield Council
Vanguard
Cedar Court
Really Useful Products
YPO
OE Electronics
New Business: sponsored by Haribo
Heart Medical
Crafty Owls Pottery
DSM Productions
SME: sponsored by NGC Networks
Abbey Industrial
SB Wakefield
Parsons Accountants
Mint Support
Stada Video
FDS Director services
Business person: The Business School at Wakefield College
Adeem Younis
David Owens
James Lake
Tom Martin
Heather Copley
Start Up: Leeds Beckett Enterprise Hub
Wakefield Mumbler
Freaks of Nature
Evoke Media
Pop Up North
Dexters
Customer service: sponsored by Trinity Walk
Lush
Precious Ladies Boutique
Fanny and Bacardi
Room 97
Employee: sponsored by Juice Personnel
Kevin Trickett- Civic Society
Katie Morris -Grind coffee Lounge
Rebecca Cusworth- Juice Personnel
Pat Coffey- SME Growth Manager Wakefield Council
Independent retailer:
Create Wakefield
Wakefield Antiques and Collectables Centre
Va VA Bloom
Bier Huis
National Retailer:
Yours Clothing
Boots
Debenhams
TK Maxx
International: sponsored by HSBC
Polyglobal
Planet Platforms
Thurstons
J Marr The Ice Co
Coeur de Xocolat
People’s choice: sponsored by YPO
Airedale Computers
URBAN Quarter
Ossett Beer Cart
Pomfret Gallery
Independent evening retailer:
Qubana
Fanny and Bacardis
Chinese Buffet
the Black Horse