Business park is given approval by planners

Plans to build a small business park with starter units on a patch of unused land has been granted approval.

The site, which sits between Wakefield Road and Ackworth Road at Purston, will see nine units opened.

The green light was given planners at Wakefield Council for three existing buildings to be converted into five units, with plans for a new building which will create a further four.

Access to the site will be from Wakefield Road, next to an existing joinery business where an entrance already exists, and nine parking spaces will be created.

A statement on behalf of the applicant, Richard Sykes, reads: “It is proposed to develop the site with small starter units suitable for use as administration, small package storage and dispatch, internet and IT companies.

“The project represents a facility which will achieve a sustainable development in respect of the local economy.”