Argos: Strike won’t hit deliveries

Retail giant Argos has said deliveries will not be affected by a strike by up to 1,400 of its warehouse staff.

Members of Unite have launched a two-week walkout in a dispute over job security and terms and conditions.

Argos said in a statement: “We can reassure customers that we have strong contingencies in place and their orders and deliveries will not be affected.”

The company added it would taking further legal action over the dispute after a court ruled against it.

“We strongly believe this dispute to be wholly unnecessary as the union has made a series of demands in the full knowledge that they cannot be met, for legal reasons.

“We are disappointed with the court’s ruling against our injunction based on a technicality but will be submitting a further application.”