Best buildings show our civic pride in town

Shops and businesses have been recognised for their role in making Pontefract attractive by sprucing up its buildings.

They were honoured at the town’s Civic Society Design Awards at a ceremony on Thursday.

Peter Taylor of the civic society presents to Wilks Court.

The Countess of Rosse Façade of the Year went to the Once Upon a Toy store on Gillygate, which the society’s judging panel said was “unique, quirky and creatively painted”.

Edwardian property 26 Market Place, now occupied by William H Brown picked up two prizes at the annual event - the Regeneration Award and Heritage Award - after being restored and brought back into use.

Society chairman Paul Cartwright said: “Time Architects did a great job with the 1906 former Blackburn’s furniture manufacturing shop.”

Elsewhere, the Tower Works on Southgate, now owned by Wilsons Carpets, won the Improvement Award after a full refurbishment including replacement roof, windows and doors. And Wilks Court received the Residential Award.

Mr Taylor with Ringo Scheithauer of Haribo.

The Special Commendation prize went to the town’s Haribo-themed Christmas lights while NHS building Baghill House, at Walkergate won the Commercial and Civic Award for a three-storey extension.

Mr Cartwright said: “This was a sympathetic though exciting transformation, which has been completed to a high standard.”