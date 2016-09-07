Police close Wakefield road after serious crash

Police have closed a major route into Wakefield after a serious accident this morning.
The A642 Horbury Road is closed in both directions between the Thornes Road junction and the B6475 George A Green Road.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10am after a black Nissan Micra crashed.
An 82-year-old man has been taken to Pinderfields Hospital by ambulance.
No other vehicles were involved.
The road remains closed while police and firefighters continue to work at the scene.
