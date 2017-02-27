Redundancy led to own business for Castleford marketer

A top marketing director who was made redundant after 20 years in industry has said that it was a ‘blessing in disguise’.

Richard Michie, from Castleford, said that his redundancy became a launch pad for his own business Marketing Optimist, which is now celebrating its first birthday.

Mr Michie said: “While redundancy can be daunting, it can also be a brilliant opportunity to achieve your dreams.

“I’d always wanted to run my own business, but the timing was never right. I wanted to control my own destiny and spend more time with my family, so using my marketing skills to help other businesses grow made a lot of sense.”

The father-of-five has since worked with more than 35 businesses to provide them with a marketing department.

Mr Michie puts his success down to finding a gap in the market.

He said: “SME businesses know that they need marketing to generate sales but they just don’t have the time or knowledge to do it themselves, they’re too busy running their business.

“They need to be lean so using me as their marketing department means that they utilise my skills when they most need help without the cost of hiring someone full-time.”

Mr Michie’s firm offers help and advice on marketing strategy, search engine optimisation, web design, social media management and email marketing.

He said: “I’m amazed how quickly my business has grown throughout the region and it’s going from strength to strength.

“I’ve never been happier.”

Visit www.marketingoptimist.co.uk for more information, or follow the firm on Facebook and Twitter @MarketOptimist