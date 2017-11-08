Three new partners appointed at KPMG

Professional services giant KPMG has appointed three new partners amid its latest round of promotions.

Phil Murden, Chris Roberts and Rob Wilson will now serve as partners within the firm’s Leeds office.

KPMG Building, Sovereign Street, Leeds, where the event will be held.

Mr Murden leads KPMG’s management consulting business in the North, advising businesses on transformation, digital and technology.

Mr Roberts has extensive experience of advising on corporate and international tax matters and will lead KPMG’s offering in this area across Yorkshire and the Humber.

And Mr Wilson is head of KPMG’s Technology Risk team in the UK regions and has more than 20 years’ experience of providing IT assurance services to KPMG clients.

Additionally, five colleagues were promoted to director. Michael Davidson, Alain de Braekeleer and Claire Gallimore in the audit practice; Oliver Duckett in business development and Vicki Joshi in KPMG-Nunwood, the firm’s customer experience consultancy.

In total 82 professionals were promoted throughout the office and a further 73 people were recruited to the firm in Yorkshire through its graduate, apprentice and school leaver schemes.

Chris Hearld, KPMG’s North Region chair, said: “The experience and skill-set of Phil, Chris and Rob demonstrate the specialist talent the regional business and public sector community can call upon to support their wide ranging ambitions and challenges.

“They represent a fantastic addition to the partner group leading our thriving Leeds KPMG office.

“We have made a significant round of promotions throughout the business, reflecting the enormous contribution made by our people at all levels, in supporting our clients in Yorkshire and beyond.

“I’m also delighted that we are bolstered further by an impressive intake of new joiners as we invest in the best emerging professionals.”