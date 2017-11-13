Call for relatives of Wakefield man to come forward

Coroners officers are searching for relatives of an elderly man from Wakefield who has died.

Michael Remmer, 80, died on November 6 at his home in Dertwent Road.

Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

But coroners officers are appealing for any family members of Mr Remmer to get in touch, as they have no information is about any of his relatives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coroner’s Officer Marie Silvester on 01924 292301.