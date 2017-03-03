Campaigners fight to keep community centre open

Campaigners are fighting to keep Stanley Community Centre open.

Due to budget constraints, the Lake Lock Road centre is having its funding cut by Wakefield Council.

And while the council has invited companies to lease the building, there are concerns that even if an interested party is found, it would not remain as an accessible community centre.

Also, with the start of the financial year just weeks away, there are fears it could even be sold.

MP Andrea Jenkyns has joined residents to campaign to keep the property open as a community centre.

She said: “Our fight is to see the Stanley Community Centre remain open in its current popular, user friendly and financially accessible form.

“Selling the community centre or leasing it in a way that would change its current nature it is not acceptable and wouldn’t have the support of the community.

“I believe that community centres are the heart of our communities providing fitness, company and a safe environment for all residents.”

Although parts of the building need upgrading, the community centre was only built around 20 years ago, and residents say it used by weekly classes and used daily by Stanley Day Nursery.

Michael Clements, assistant chief executive resources and governance at Wakefield Council, says there are currently no plans to sell the building, but it is being advertised for lease.

He said: “It is expected any expressions of interest will be received around April.

“At this stage we do not know who may be interested, however there is always the potential that it could still continue as a community facility.”