Car flips onto its roof in Wakefield collision

A car flipped onto its roof after colliding with a wall in Wakefield city centre.
Police were called to Charlesworth Way, outside Cineworld and Pizza Hut in the Westgate Retail Park, just before 9.10pm last night.
A spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of a car on its roof."
The road was partially blocked for several hours.
An ambulance attended but police said no one is believed to be seriously injured.
