Search

Car overturns and crashes into bus stop

editorial image

A car was badly damaged after it flipped onto its side and hit a bus stop in a collision in Featherstone.

The Red Vauxhall Astra overturned close to a level crossing in Station Lane at around 5.20am on Friday morning.

A police spokeswoman said no one was seriously hurt in the crash but “considerable damage” was caused to the bus shelter and a vehicle parked nearby.

*Pictures courtesy of Anne Smith