Care home gets regional award

A WAKEFIELD care home has been chosen by its residents and their families as one of the top 20 care homes in Yorkshire and The Humber region.

Victoria House, on Nostell Lane, Ryhill, received the accolade from a leading reviews guide in the sector, www.carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, plus their friends and relatives.

Tina Rowley, manager of Victoria House, said: “We are extremely proud to receive the award.

“Great team effort as always makes a happy home, filled with love and everyone’s involvement.”

There are 1,542 homes in Yorkshire & The Humber, and the top 20 receive an award.

Davina Ludlow, director of www.carehome.co.uk, said: “We feel the best people to rate a care home are the residents and their families and friends.

Their reviews reveal that many care homes are warm and happy places to live, where staff go that extra mile to ensure residents have a good quality of life and feel cared for.

“Victoria House proved that they provide a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in Yorkshire and The Humber.

“It’s a wonderful achievement to be recognised for being a highly recommended home by the very people you care for.

“Finding the right care home can be so hard. We hope that our awards will help to make people’s care home search that little bit easier.”

For more information and to see the full list of winners from our area and across the country please visit www.carehome.co.uk/awards/.