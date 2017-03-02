Care home threatened with closure after inspection

A care home has been threatened with closure after inspectors slammed it as “inadequate”.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors found dirty conditions and short staffing during a two-day visit to Castleford Lodge.

The 61-bed home on Oxford Street has been placed into special measures by the health watchdog, and could be shut down if improvements are not made.

Castleford Lodge was inadequate in all areas of the inspection after failing to be safe, effective caring, responsive and well-led.

The CQC report said residents were not being protected from harm and could be at risk of infection.

It said: “We had major concerns in relation to cleanliness at the home.

“We found the environment odorous, bedroom carpets were stained and in need of cleaning, mattresses were unclean and odorous, and there were dried faeces on one door handle and on bed rail bumpers.”

There were not enough staff to keep residents at the home safe. One person living there told the inspectors: “There is not enough staff. It’s not the staff’s fault.” Another said: “They need more staff. There are not enough people on.”

The inspectors found that one person had not been given their medication for two days.

The report said: “For example, one person had not received any of their medicines on December 1 or 2 because they had not been obtained in time.

“Staff had identified these medicines were missing on 25 November 2016 but had not acted to ensure a supply was obtained in good time.”