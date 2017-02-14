Caretaker sweeps up £10,000 in lottery win

A South Kirkby man has struck lucky by scooping £10,000 on The Health Lottery.

Alan Thomas, 50, missed the the draw on TV and went to bed, but failed to get a wink when the ‘congratulations’ email popped up on his phone.

The father-of-two, who works as a caretaker and plays the lottery twice a week, said: “Once I had logged into my account, I checked my wallet to see how much I had won. I was expecting to see about £10,

“Eventually I found the prize draw breakdown on The Health Lottery website and I couldn’t believe it - I’d won £10,000.

“I was so excited that I woke up my wife up to tell her, but she didn’t believe me and went back to sleep.

“It was about 1.30am on Thursday morning, I had to be at work for 5.30am. I tried to get some sleep, but it was impossible.

“I was wide awake with excitement, so I got no sleep, but it was worth it.”

Mr Thomas says he will now treat his family to a luxury holiday.

Operated for and behalf of 51 local society lotteries across the UK, The Health Lottery was set up to support local health causes, while giving people the chance to win up to £100,000.

Available online and in 32,000 outlets nationwide, there are five draws each week.