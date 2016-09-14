Castleford boss: We got a massive amount out of Saints game

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell reckoned his side took a lot of positives from their Super 8s defeat at St Helens.

Although the Tigers failed again to end their hoodoo in away games against the Saints the way they pushed them at times was encouraging given that there were 15 first team squad members unavailable and they then lost Junior Moors to another injury in the first 20 minutes.

Head coach Powell told the Express: “It was a tough night, but I thought we got a massive amount out of it.

“Obviously losing Oli Holmes on the morning of the game with illness and then losing Junior Moors after 20 minutes was going to have an impact on the team.

“But I thought there was some great intent from us and desire to get after St Helens.

“We started great and we didn’t quite maintain it, but I think there were loads of things in there that we could be really proud of.

“Whilst we lost our way in the second half a little bit I thought we just kept going and we were tough.

“I thought Adam Milner was a stand-out for me. He was so tough defensively and I really like the player he is becoming.

“I thought the team effort was great. It’s always difficult going there, but we kept working really hard all the way through.

Powell was pleased with the way his young players coped with being thrown in and the way some of his players adapted to playing in different positions.

He added: “Some of the young guys got some good game time. Brandon Douglas came off the bench and did really well and Will Maher looked strong.

“We had a winger playing in the middle at one period and Paddy Flynn did all right with it. So it was needs must and the boys worked hard.

“Conor Fitzsimmonds went okay, but he needs to grow physically to compete at that level.

“He’s got a lot of work to do, but I thought the other two young players were excellent.

“Conor’s had a couple of tastes of it now and he knows where he’s got to get to physically to be able to handle it.

“There’s some good young kids at the club now with some real potential.”