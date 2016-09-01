Castleford given aim of winning all remaining games

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has challenged his players to win all four of their remaining fixtures as he looks for the team to produce a strong finish to the 2016 season.

After a break the Tigers players are ready to go again with their final block of games and are out to get as many points as they can and see where it ends them in the table.

Cas boss Powell accepts it is a tough ask to overhaul St Helens for fourth place to reach the play-offs, but is determined to make sure the players keep their efforts up.

He told the Express: “We wanted to win every game in the Super 8s. We’re not going to be able to do that because we lost to Warrington, but I thought we were unlucky to lose out to the last play of the game.

“The players have been awesome, the way they have got stuck into the Super 8s format, and we are looking to win every one of the last four games. I don’t see any reason why not.

“There’s some tough challenges in there, starting this Friday, but if we want to be a genuine team that we think we can be then I think that’s something we should be aiming for.”

Powell said it had not been hard to pick the players up after the last-gasp defeat at Warrington as there was pride in the performance and the way they had pushed their opponents so close.

He said: “I just said to the players straight after the game ‘I know you are disappointed but there’s a different team out there playing against the top three’. I know we’ve fallen a fraction short but I didn’t think we should be too disappointed with ourselves.

“There was a massive amount of determination and effort that went into that game and to get ourselves into a position to win then just fall short we should have been congratulating ourselves for going toe to toe three games on the spin.

“It’s that consistency that you’re after. You are going to lose games here and there, but as long as you are in the battle, that’s a really important thing for us at the moment.”

After a weekend off the players are feeling refreshed and Powell is pleased with how training is going ahead of this Friday’s game against Wakefield Wildcats.

He added: “We were pretty relaxed last week. We did three sessions and one of them was tough, but we’re pretty chilled out and mentally we should be refreshed.

“The players looked pretty sharp in training and I think they’ll be ready to go.

“Obviously it will have been a couple of weeks since we last played so the boys should be ready to go.”