Castleford left frustrated by Super 8s fixture changes

Castleford Tigers chief executive Steve Gill has spoken of his frustration about having to alter the planned date for his team’s next match against Wakefield Wildcats.

The Super 8s game should have gone ahead on Sunday, September 4, but has now been brought forward to Friday, September 2, with an 8pm kick-off.

This is because Sky Sports have chosen to show the Tigers’ game away at St Helens the following Thursday, moving this match forward 24 hours.

Gill has explained his frustration in having no choice in agreeing to these changes

He said: “Can I take this opportunity to apologise to our fans for any inconvenience caused by having to move our Sunday afternoon Wakefield game to the Friday night.

“We have been informed by the RFL that Sky Sports wish to move our game v St Helens to the Thursday night to televise the match, which they are in their rights to do by giving 11 days notice for the round five fixtures.

“This change has had a profound impact on our round four fixture with Wakefield. It has been well documented the current position we are in with both long and short term injuries to a vast number of our squad and to expect us to have what would have been a four day turnaround at this point in the season is ridiculous.”

Gill added: “It’s almost as ridiculous as saying you cannot sell any tickets or any hospitality packages 11 days before a game as it could be changed.

“At this point in the season we are supposed to be in the elite part of our great game, The Super 8s, but this type of forward planning does not do our game any favours with our fans and sponsors alike.

“We haven’t taken this decision lightly, but I’m sure you will all agree the players welfare must come first and we stick to our promise of giving every game in the Super 8s our best shot.

“We set to lose a significant chunk of revenue from the re-arrangement of this fixture but let’s get behind Daryl and our boys for these final few games and show them our support.”

If any fans have already bought match tickets or travel and cannot make the re-arranged fixtures, call into the Tigers Den or call the ticket office on 01977 529264 to arrange a refund. Free travel to St Helens, offered by the host club, will still be available for the new date.

Tickets for the Wakefield match that have already been purchased dated for Sunday will be accepted on the turnstiles on Friday, September 2.