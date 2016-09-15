Castleford name squad for Catalans game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad who will make the journey to France to take on Catalans Dragons on Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

With Rangi Chase serving a one match ban and Junior Moors ruled out for the rest of the season following last week’s clash with St Helens, Powell is relieved to see some players returning to his squad with Andre Savelio, Oliver Holmes, Gadwin Springer and Mike McMeeken all in contention to make the final 17.

Powell said: “We still have some doubts at this point in the week. Junior Moors will obviously be missing now for the rest of our 2016 campaign but we should get a few players back.

“Mike McMeeken should be back for his first game in quite some time. Andre Savelio couldn’t play last week (loan agreement) but he’ll be back and Oliver Holmes is fully recovered from his sickness bug so he’s back.

“Potentially Gadwin Springer could be back too, so there is a little bit of positivity.

“Of course we lose Rangi Chase who is suspended and lose Junior so as ever it’s a mixed bag and we still have a lot of very good players sat on their backsides injured.”

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad: 16 Matt Cook, 19 Ben Crooks, 37 Brandon Douglas, 1 Luke Dorn, 31 Conor Fitzsimmons, 34 Paddy Flynn, 7 Luke Gale, 18 Ryan Hampshire, 11 Oliver Holmes, 23 Will Maher, 12 Mike McMeeken, 15 Paul McShane, 9 Adam Milner, 24 Greg Minikin, 32 Larne Patrick, 36 Andre Savelio, 5 Denny Solomona, 22 Gadwin Springer, 3 Jake Webster.