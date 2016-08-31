Castleford name squad for Wakefield game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad to take on Wakefield Trinity Wildcats on Friday, September 2 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle. kick-off 8pm.

The squad shows one change from the 19 against Warrington in the previous game with Jake Webster returning in place of Frankie Mariano, who sustained a rib injury that has ended his season.

Powell said: “So far in the Super 8s we have taken on the top 3 teams and been ultra competitive in every one of those games, winning two and losing out in the most frustrating of circumstances in the last one. We weren’t quite at our attacking best against Warrington but the durability of the team is building all the time, particularly in our defensive game which has been most pleasing.”

Tickets are available from the Tigers online box office and in store from the Tigers Den club shop. Fans can save £2 a ticket by pre-purchasing prior to game day.

Castleford Tigers’ 19 man squad:

35 Rangi Chase, 16 Matt Cook, 19 Ben Crooks, 1 Luke Dorn, 34 Paddy Flynn, 7 Luke Gale, 18 Ryan Hampshire, 11 Oliver Holmes, 23 Will Maher, 15 Paul McShane, 10 Grant Millington, 9 Adam Milner, 24 Greg Minikin, 17 Junior Moors, 32 Larne Patrick, 36 Andre Savelio, 5 Denny Solomona, 22 Gadwin Springer, 3 Jake Webster.