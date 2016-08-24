Castleford’s consistent number nines earn praise

Castleford Tigers hookers Paul McShane and Adam Milner have come in for praise from head coach Daryl Powell after strong displays against Warrington Wolves in the Super 8s game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The hookers are ever presents this season and while not always spectacular have been among the Tigers’ most consistent performers in 2016.

Cas boss Powell is delighted with both.

He said: “I thought Paul McShane was awesome for us (at Warrington) and the same the previous week.

“It’s been tough on him this year. He’s had to jump in and play half-back a fair bit and I think he’s relishing being back at nine.

“I think Adz Milner’s just been great and both our hookers have been awesome all year.

“Adz Milner, being able to play in the middle and the toughness he’s showing, was great again at Warrington.”

Powell confirmed that second rower Frankie Mariano faces a spell on the sidelines again after breaking his ribs.

He added: “Frankie went to hospital with broken ribs.

“That affected our rotations and I had to make two substitutions in a short period of time. I just wanted to give Junior Moors a breather and it ended up working against us really.”