Castleford’s Solomona on shortlist for player award

Castleford Tigers’ flying winger Denny Solomona is on the shortlist for August’s First Utility Super League Player of the Month.

He faces competition from Wigan’s George Williams, Hull FC’s Danny Houghton, St Helens forward Alex Walmsley and Widnes Vikings player Jack Buchanan.

Run in conjunction with League Weekly, it is now up to the fans to decide who deserves to take home the title.

Solomona is included after scoring some spectacular tries during August’s games, continuing his impressive try record this year that could still see him break the Super League record.

The First Utility Player of the Month gives fans the opportunity to vote for the league’s most outstanding player. Five players will make up the monthly shortlist before supporters have the chance to vote for the final two via the First Utility Super League Facebook page. The two players with the most votes will then be considered by a judging panel consisting of representatives from First Utility and League Weekly, before the overall winner is revealed.

Every fan who votes will be entered into a prize draw, with one lucky supporter getting the chance to present the First Utility Super League Player of the Month trophy to the winning player.

Fans have until midday on Friday, September 2 to vote for August’s First Utility Super League Player of the Month award.

To vote for the player you feel deserves to be August’s First Utility Super League Player of the Month, and keep up on all things First Utility Super League, visit http://woobox.com/xpt4bn or www.Facebook.com/FirstUtilitySuperLeague

