Castleford Tigers freeze season ticket prices

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that they will not be increasing the price of season tickets for the 2017 Super League campaign.

Season tickets for 2017 will be available to buy from Wednesday (September 14) and there will be the usual early bird discounts for those who sign up before December 3.

A Tigers spokesman said: “The 2016 season didn’t go our way with injuries taking their toll, so it’s time to rip it up and rip into 2017, make sure you join us on the journey!

“We’ve frozen the prices on adult, concession and family season tickets to show how much we appreciate your support.

“You can split the cost of your 2017 season ticket over six monthly instalments via direct debit with fans needing to sign up before 5pm on Monday, November 21, 2016 to take up the direct debit offer. This option is only available in store at the Tigers Den.

“Becoming a season ticket holder at Castleford Tigers doesn’t just mean you secure the best priced tickets to enjoy our 2017 home games. There’s a whole host of fantastic savings you can make too.

“Season ticket holders will receive a discount card in their season ticket wallet and this will gain you a whole host of local discounts at restaurants, shops and local businesses in and around Castleford.

“2017 season ticket holders will receive a 50% off the price of a Magic Weekend ticket to enable them to enjoy the highly anticipated rugby league event at a reduced price.

“Season Ticket holders also benefit from gaining free entry to all under 19s and under 16s matches at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in 2017.”

From Wednesday fans wishing to become season ticket holders for the 2017 Super League season can register in the Tigers Den Club Shop, in Carlton Lanes, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm. Tickets can also be bought online from the Tigers website and anyone needing any help processing their booking can call the ticket office on 01977 529264.

Fans who are currently 2016 season ticket holders seated in the Main Stand can keep their seat for the 2017 season by renewing their season ticket before October 21, 2016.

Being a 2017 season ticket holder secures admission to 14 home matches: 11 games from the regular Super League season plus three Super League Super 8s fixtures.

Castleford will offer a “free” community game for the 15th home game as part of the season ticket should they have four home Super 8s games. The 15th home game will be a community game and fans will be asked to make a donation to the Tigers Trust to help fund community activities.

The young persons season ticket is available for anyone aged 17-21 on or before February 1, 2017.

The junior season ticket is available for anyone aged 16 or under on or before February 1, 2017. Valid ID will need to be seen when purchasing this ticket.

Junior season tickets include away game junior swap vouchers. These can be exchanged in advance of an away game day for junior match tickets. Junior swaps and tickets are for the named person only and they cannot be transferred or sold to a third party.

Concession season tickets are available for full-time students (valid ID with expiry date required) and senior citizens aged 60 years or over on February 1, 2017.