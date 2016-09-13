Castleford without banned Chase for Catalans game

Castleford Tigers will be without half-back Rangi Chase for their trip to Catalans Dragons this Saturday.

Chase, who has been getting back to his best form after rejoining the Tigers, will sit out the game because of picking up a one match ban from the Rugby League.

Chase submitted an early guilty plea ahead of tonight’s scheduled disciplinary hearings after being charged with a Grade B intentional trip on Jonny Lomax in the 35th minute of last Thursday’s Super League Super 8s match against St Helens.

The penalty is a one match suspension.