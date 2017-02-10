Cathedral set to launch food plan to help alleviate poverty

Wakefield Cathedral will launch a giving campaign on Pancake Day to help alleviate food poverty across the district.

The cathedral is inviting schools, churches and businesses and people to donate food, which will then be distributed to food banks.

It comes at a time when food banks across the district – including St Catherine’s, St George’s in Lupset, South Ossett, Pontefract, Featherstone, Westfield in South Elmsall and Castleford – are reporting an increasing number of people needing to use their services.

The Cathedral already supports the Wakefield Rent Deposit Scheme which helps single people out of homelessness, so it knows first hand that many people are struggling to feed themselves and their families.

The Dean, the Very Rev Jonathan Greener, said: “Pancake Day is traditionally the day when households clear their cupboards to prepare for Lent - a period of fasting and prayer as they get ready for Easter.

“Nowadays people often give up chocolate, cake or sweets – but this year we ask that you give something instead and join us in helping to go some way towards alleviating food poverty here in the Wakefield district.”

The giving campaign will be launched on the cathedral steps on Shrove Tuesday, February 28 to coincide with Pancake Day and the season of Lent.

Church officials will be collecting donations from 10am to 2pm. They will also serve free pancakes there from 11am to 12.30pm on Shrove Tuesday.

Everyone is welcome to attend - but please remember to bring a tin, which will be distributed to the food banks to help those in need.

If anyone wants to continue this giving tradition throughout Lent then a shopping trolley will be available inside the Cathedral for further donations to the good causes.