CCTV image released after Sainsbury’s bag theft

A CCTV image has been released in connection with a theft at a Sainsbury’s shop in Wakefield.

Police released the picture after the offence on Saturday, December 17 between 2.50pm and 3pm.

The victim entered Sainsbury’s on Ings Road and put a shoulder bag in a trolley.

After several minutes she realised her bag, which contained a large amount of money, had been taken from the trolley.

A bank card which was inside the bag was later used in the Harehills area of Leeds.

PSCO Rhys Dickson, of Wakefield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the victim who had a large amount of money taken.

“We would ask the woman pictured or anyone who recognises her to get in touch in connection with this incident as she may have information valuable to the investigation.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 13160741077 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.