Celebrating the industry’s best at Wakefield Business Awards 2017

More than 300 people celebrated Wakefield’s businesses this week at the black-tie annual awards.
The glitzy ceremony hosted at the Cedar Court Hotel saw more than 50 shortlisted companies vying for the awards across 12 categories.
Organised by the Wakefield Express, it celebrated the best business the city has to offer and stars of the industry.
Compered by announcer, Jon Hammond, the night kicked off with a few words from Express editor, John Kenealy.
He said: “We have seen these evenings grow year on year and it has become a tremendous event, brilliantly supported.
“Once again we have had some terrific entries showcasing the very best businesses in Wakefield - in fact it was a bumper entry this year with more than 90 firms and individuals nominated.
“Everyone on the shortlist should congratulate themselves in being nominated in the face of some stiff competition. The shortlist represents some of the best businesses in the area.”
The Winners:
Business of the Year: OE Electrics Ltd
New Business of the Year: Heart Medical
Small-to-Medium-sized Business of the Year: Mint Support
Business Person of the Year: David Owens
Start-up Business: Pop Up North
Customer Service Award: Room 97
Employee of the Year: Pat Coffey
Independent Retailer of the Year: Bier Huis
National Retailer of the Year: Debenhams
International Business of the Year: Planet Platforms
Independent Evening Retailer of the Year: Qubana
People’s Choice Award: Airedale Computers
Lifetime Achievement Award: Richard Donner of Double Two
