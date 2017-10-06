Centenary and then some for Annie, 109

Pontefract-born Annie Hill has celebrated her 109th birthday. Annie, who lives at Priory Gardens care home in Pontefract marked the milestone, on Tuesday, with a family tea party.

Karen Weaver, who works at the home, said: “She loves the Queen so she enjoyed getting a telegram.”

Annie was born at Sessions House Yard on October 3, 1908 and was one of ten children. She attended Love Lane School before working at Burgoynes bakery and later at Dunhills sweet factory.

Home staff believe she is now the fourth eldest person in Yorkshire.