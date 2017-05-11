Ceremonies will honour troops for Armed Forces Day

current and former servicemen and women will be honoured when the district holds Armed Forces celebrations next month.

Hemsworth Town Council has arranged a flag flying ceremony and service at the town’s war memorial, off Bullenshaw Road.

Schoolchildren will attend the event, on Monday, June 19 at 10.15am, and residents are also invited to go along and pay their respects.

The ceremony will take place a day after Wakefield Armed Forces Day at Pontefract Park on June 18.

That event, which runs from 10am until 5pm will include a Veterans parade and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

A police dog display, farmers’ market, vintage vehicles and family activities are among other attractions.

National Armed Forces Day will take place on Saturday, June 24.