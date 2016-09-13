Chance to train with Castleford players and coaches

Castleford Tigers have teamed up with Yorkshire Sport Foundation to present a community games family rugby league evening on Tuesday, September 20 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle to start a programme designed to get families more active.

Yorkshire Sport Foundation are working to inspire and bring communities together across South and West Yorkshire and Castleford Tigers are playing their part by inviting families to join them at the stadium.

The evening will consist of an opening ceremony for participants followed by activities on the main pitch where there will be various carousels taken by Tigers’ players and coaches for family members to practice their rugby league skills.

There will be tours of the stadium and a closing ceremony when all families will be presented with a rugby ball, not only as a reward for participating but to use afterwards to continue to play together.

To continue the spirit of the evening and to continue the commitment to improve the level of active engagement with physical activity and family involvement in sport, Castleford Tigers will run a further six Family Rugby League evenings before the end of November 2016.

Tigers chief executive Steve Gill is delighted to be hosting the event.

He said: “We have given a lot of thought not only in to helping to make our kids become fitter and healthier but also how we can encourage families to exercise together.

“I remember only too well the countless hours spent on the playing fields kicking a rugby ball around, trying to tackle my dad or score a try past him.

“Our aim is to get the young kids of today back into the parks and playing fields alongside the most influential people in their lives, their parents.

“After the first evening our coaches will work with the families to help provide the tools to live a healthy and active lifestyle as well as reinforcing stronger bonds throughout the family.”

To take part in the family rugby league evening on Tuesday, September 20 (6pm-7.30pm) and book your place, print off the booking form on the Tigers website and hand it in with your payment at the Tigers Den club shop, in Carlton Lanes. Alternatively pick up a copy of the form at the Tigers Den and fill it in while you are there. There is a £5 charge for the family rugby league evening but this will entitle your family to attend a further six evenings in the Castleford Tigers family rugby league programme. A family will be classed as maximum of two adults and two children, or one adult and a up to three children.