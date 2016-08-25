Classy goals send Ponte Colls through in FA Cup

Pontefract Collieries made it through to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time in 19 years when they beat Bootle 2-1 in a cracking tie at their Harratts Nissan stadium.

Craig Parry’s men will now host Tadcaster Albion on Saturday, September 3 (kick-off 3pm) with the opportunity of creating new history for the club as they look to take a step closer to the glory of the first round proper.

First half goals from Josh Corbett and captain Mark Whitehouse put Colls in control and they survived a late comeback from their Merseyside opponents to go through.

The North West Counties Premier Division team arrived in Pontefract on the back of successive 3-0 victories, but found the hosts in good spirits after their promising start to the new season.

It was Colls who opened the scoring on 22 minutes when Corbett pounced on a loose ball before delivering a superb chip over the head of keeper Dean Porter into the Bootle net.

They doubled their advantage on 35 minutes with another top class goal courtesy of Whitehouse, who shaped to cross the ball from a free-kick 35 yards out, but then struck a beauty of a shot that left the keeper helpless.

Bootle improved after the break when they were more of a threat, but Ponte defended well until nine minutes from time when Charlie Kelly raced clear to curl a shot past home keeper Ben Saynor.

That set up a nervy finish, but Collieries deservedly held on for a great cup win.

Colls kept their good form going when they were straight back to league action at home to Westella & Willerby on Tuesday night and won 3-1.

Jimmy Williams sent them on the way with the opening goal, Chris Wood made it two from the penalty spot and Mickey Dunn also netted to make it 3-0 at half-time. Alex Wood’s late goal for Westella was just a consolation.

Pontefract are without a game this Saturday, but are in action next Wednesday night when they travel to take on AFC Emley in a Toolstation NCE Division game kicking off at 7.45pm.