Club fights back against vandals with £10K grant

A cricket club secured more than £10,000 in grant funding to secure their equipment against vandals.

A new storage compound has been installed at Castleford Cricket Club after grants were secured from Wakefield Council and waste firm Veolia.

The council provided around £4,500 to help pay for new mobile practice nets at the club at Savile Park.

Another £6,800 from Veolia’s grants scheme paid for the secure compound itself, made of metal security fencing.

The club applied for funding after thousands of pounds in damage was caused by yobs who got into the ground in May 2015. Club treasurer Graham Hursthouse thanked both organisations for their help.

He said: “Wakefield Council, which owns the park and rents it to the club, provided funding for covered nets and the money from Veolia paid for the compound. After what’s happened in the past things cost quite a lot to repair and we are not blessed with money.”

In 2015 around £5,000 of damage was caused to wicket covers and sight screens at the Lumley Street club.

In another incident, vandals attempted to set fire to covers used for children’s play equipment. Mr Hursthouse said the new compound would protect against future incidents.

He added: “That’s what we are hoping for.”

New players are welcome at Castleford Cricket Club, which has two senior and two junior teams.

To find out more log on to www.pitchero.com/clubs/castlefordcricketclub