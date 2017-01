A van and a car were involved in a crash which closed a city centre road in rush hour yesterday evening.

Police were called to the collision in Plumpton Road in Wakefield at around 4.45pm.

The cars involved were a grey Skoda Fabia and a blue Mercedes box van and the crash left the road blocked.

An ambulance attended and one of the drivers was taken to Pinderfields Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was reopened at around 7.50pm last night.