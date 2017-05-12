Comedian John Bishop helps with surprise proposal

Wednesday was never going to be an ordinary evening for local couple Tom Newham and Rebecca Firth.

The pair had been selected to work backstage when celebrity comedian John Bishop performed two shows at Ossett Town Hall.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 10/05/17 - Press - John Bishop Comes to Ossett, Ossett Town Hall, Ossett, England - John Bishop stops for a photograph outside of the town hall at Ossett.

It was an experience they had both looked forward to for weeks. And it is one they will now never forget - as it became the night they got engaged.

Miss Firth, 34, who grew up in Ossett, was called onto the stage by the Scouse funnyman, who was in on a surprise proposal, planned by her now husband-to-be.

Mr Newham, 28, from Ackworth, got down on one knee and presented the ring.

Miss Firth said: “I don’t think Tom could have picked a better opportunity. I’m not normally lost for words but I didn’t know what to say, other than yes. Everybody in the audience was cheering.”

The couple, who live in Barnsley, were approached by dozens of audience members wishing them well.

And they received a special congratulations from Mr Bishop himself, who broadcasted their happy news through a video on his Facebook page.

Miss Firth, who was stage manager on the night, said: “My mum didn’t even know yet, and John Bishop had announced it to thousands of people on Facebook. It was surreal.

“Tom had obviously planned it beforehand and sorted everything with John Bishop.

“John called Tom onto the stage towards the end of his first show, saying there was a problem with the lighting, which is what Tom was working on. Then when he got up there, I was shouted up too.

“It’s bizarre to think John was in on it and knew all along Tom was planning to pop the question. We are over the moon.”