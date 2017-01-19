Communities to get £1m boost

Children’s play areas, a community centre and the Pontefract Prince of Wales Hospice will benefit from a new £1.05 grants programme.

Wakefield Council is investing £50,000 into each of the 21 wards across the district. And councillors have been working with residents, voluntary organisations and community groups to identify projects to benefit from the funding boost.

Coun Denise Jeffery, cabinet member for economic growth and skills, said: “Investing in the future of our district benefits everyone, which is why we are delighted to announce the £1m Capital Grants Programme.

“These are difficult times with the effects of budget cuts being felt, so we need to continue to support economic growth and invest in the future of the district.

“The funding has been devolved to local areas to fund specific projects in wards, benefiting the local communities where they need it.

“The programme of investment will help support local community clubs and facilities, play areas, parks and open spaces and infrastructure.”

Some of the initiatives already identified under the programme include new equipment at playgrounds in Vale Crescent, Acacia Walk and De Lacy in Pontefract and Knottingley, the refurbishment of Ferrybridge Community Centre, new street lights on Dando Way in Ackworth and new patient equipment for Pontefract’s hospice.

In Castleford, a chunk of the money has already been spent on a new artwork installation next to the bus station, entitled The Core.

The stone cylinder represents the layers of history and geology.

More than 80 projects, totalling nearly £720,000 have been approved across the district to date.