Concerns over application for Pontefract restaurant to open later

Councillors have objected to plans for a hot food takeaway and restaurant to extend its opening hours and serve food until 4.30am.

Coun Pat Garbutt and Coun Clive Tennant, both of Pontefract North, have raised concerns that the later closure time of Rajas, on Cornmarket, could lead to a rise in anti-social behaviour in the town.

Wakefield Council's Licensing Committee will meet on Friday to determine whether the premises can serve late night food until 4.30am between Friday and Sunday.

It currently operates until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Coun Tennant said: "The Cornmarket area has already got a history of anti-social behaviour and assaults taking place after bars and nightclubs close.

"I believe this extension of licensing hours would lead to people hanging about, thus causing an increase of such incidents."

Rajas, which does not sell alcohol, has agreed a number of conditions with West Yorkshire Police, a report to Friday's meeting states.

These include CCTV recording, maintaining an incident log of crimes, anti-social behaviour and injury and having a door supervisor from 11pm until closing time on Friday and Saturday nights.