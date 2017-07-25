Continental rockers to headline free festival in Wakefield

Yorkshire’s longest running free music festival is taking on a European flavour with headlines acts coming in from the continent.

The Clarence Park Festival attracts thousands of music fans each year as bands, local and national, take to the stage across two days.

Organised by Wakefield Music Collective, the event is held at the Denby Dale Road park’s bandstand.

This year, the headline act for Saturday, July 29 will be anthemic Berlin rockers, Faunshead, with French three-piece indie outfit, Baltimore, leading the line-up for Sunday, July 30.

But around 20 further local bands and DJs will be performing across the weekend, starting at noon each day.

Openers on Saturday are Yorkshire’s very own indie pop group, Peak, with Leeds’ The Yum bringing their own twist on Britpop opening Sunday’s celebrations.

Chairman of Wakefield Music Collective, Kate Honeyman said: “Once again we offer an eclectic musical mix of rootsy, folk Americana, electronica, punk-inspired guitar bands, rhythm & blues merchants, grunge rock re inventors, melodic songbirds or frenzied in-your-face heavy metallers, its’ all here at Clarence this year.

“It’s taken us eight or nine months to organise the event including sifting through many band applications, dealing with logistics, and raising all the money needed to put the Clarence Music Fest on again this year.

“We’re hoping for sunshine but it will be a great weekend whatever the weather.”

Now in its 26th year, past acts for the family-friendly weekend have included Britpop stars Dodgy, and Mancunian ‘baggy’ band Northside.