Cost of Sky TV package rises twice as fast as rail fares in seven years

The cost of Sky TV’s popular packages has risen at four times the rate of wage inflation and twice as fast as UK rail fares in the last seven years, according to research from Freesat.

Last week, there were demonstrations against New Year rail fare hikes, following news of the 2.3% price rise. However since 2010, while average UK rail fares have risen by 23%[2], the cost of Sky TV’s popular bundles has soared by 50% on average.

In 2010, a basic Sky package topped up with sports channels cost £35 a month, but subscribing to the equivalent package today, known as ‘The Original Bundle’, with sports channels added, would cost you £49.50 – a 41% increase.

Meanwhile Sky’s top-end package, now referred to as ‘The Complete Bundle’, which also includes movie channels and sports, has risen by 65%, jumping from £48.50 in 2010 to £80.00 in 2017.

The cost of these TV packages has increased at more than four times the rate of wage inflation since 2010, with the average UK wage rising by 12%[4] in the last seven years.

Sky last increased the price of its packages in June 2016 and some customers saw hikes of up to £72 a year.A research survey from Freesat has found that 42% of TV customers feel taken advantage of by regular price hikes while 45% believe the reasons offered for regular price increases are unclear.

Freesat spokesperson Jennifer Elworthy said: “The cost of Pay TV is becoming increasingly unaffordable, leaving wage growth a long way behind.

“Our research has found that 99% of the most watched shows of Sky customers are available on free-to-air. With so much quality free TV available, consumers don’t need to make sacrifices to enjoy great entertainment.”

