Could you and your friends be the next face of Supercuts?

A Wakefield salon is offering a group of friends the opportunity to become the next face of a national campaign.

The Supercuts salon, at Trinity Walk, is taking part in the #SquadGoals competition that will see the winning squad whisked off to London for an A-list hair and beauty makeover, an exclusive VIP studio photoshoot worth £5,000 and an overnight stay.

The group’s final campaign shot will feature on Supercuts’ website and social media channels this autumn.

Shawn Gibson, regional business manager, said: “The #SquadGoals phenomenon (a term to describe what you and your friends would like to achieve) is massive at the moment, so we are looking forward to seeing some great entries from local people.

“If you think you’ve got a crew that could rival Taylor Swift’s, or if the Kardashians have got nothing on you and your friends, then we want to hear from you.”

Entry is via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Applicants need to post a photo of them and up to five other friends, tagging @SupercutsUK and using the hashtag #SquadGoals.

Entry is open until September 30. Visit www.supercuts.co.uk/social/squadgoals-competition for more information.