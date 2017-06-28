Crash and oil spill shuts M62 near Brighouse

Commuters have been hit by delays on the M62 this morning due to a collision between a car and two lorries that has caused a major oil spillage.

Debris littered across all lanes of the motorway means it is closed eastbound between junction 24 at Ainley Top and junction 25 at Brighouse and it is expected to remain closed for several hours while a clean up operation takes place.

Traffic is being diverted and West Yorkshire Police and Highways England traffic officers are at the scene.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time on for their journeys if travelling towards the area.

Highways England issued the following details about the road diversions which are now in place: “Vehicles below 15ft 9ins or 4.8 metres to follow hollow triangle and exit at junction 24 onto the A629 and continue to the roundabout with the A643. Take the third exit onto the A643 Brighouse Road and proceed until the junction of the A6107 and turn right for approximately three miles until you reach the A61. Turn left to the roundabout with the A644 and take the third exit to re-join the M62 at junction 25.”

And for vehicles taller than 4.8m, the advice is: “Follow solid circle symbol and exit at junction 24 onto the A629 and continue to the roundabout with the A643. Take the third exit onto the A643 Brighouse Road and proceed until the junction of the A6107 and turn right for approximately one mile until you reach the A641. Turn left and travel two miles to the junction with the A643 and join the A643 to the roundabout with the A644. Take the second exit and rejoin the M62 at junction 25.”