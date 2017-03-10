Arrest made after cannabis plants discovered at house

Around 71 cannabis plants have been seized from a house in Normanton.

Officers discovered the plants at the house on Snydale Road.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.

Sgt Katy Woodmason of Normanton and Featherstone NPT said: “It’s great to see such a sizeable amount of cannabis being removed from the streets

“Normanton and Featherstone NPT are committed to tackling drugs offences and we would encourage members of the community to come forward with any information and as in this case, we will act positively.

“You can call us on 101 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”