Bradford MP calls for calm after fatal police shooting

BRADFORD West MP Naz Shah has appealed for the community to "remain calm" after a protest following the police shooting of a man on Monday.

Miss Shah made the comments after a small group of "peaceful" protestors waving placards, apparently in response to the shooting of Mohammed Yasser Yaqub, led to Leeds Road in Bradford being closed last night.

Bradford West Mp Naz Shah

The 28-year-old father of two was shot and killed on the M62 on Monday in a 'pre-planned operation'. Five people have been arrested and an IPCC investigation has been opened, which is standard procedure relating to a police shooting.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said it was “working hard” to establish the circumstances around the father-of-two’s death after what appeared to be a gun was recovered by investigators from the car he was travelling in.

Miss Shah wrote on her Facebook page: "I recognise that tensions are running high within communities. The local police also understand the heightened tension that the events over the past 24 hours have caused within our communities and the need to provide reassurance.

"I understand that West Yorkshire Police are working fully with the IPCC’s independent investigation into the circumstances of the shooting and there is due process to follow which may mean certain information cannot be provided in the way that communities feel they need.

"The IPCC have a responsibility for overseeing a transparent investigation, however, the responsibility for maintaining strong relationships with our wider communities rests with the police. It is sometimes difficult to do both in ways which reassures the family affected by the actions of the police and the concerns of the wider community.

"I have been assured that West Yorkshire Police continue to be committed in facilitating peaceful protest and will continue talking and listening to communities with real concerns. The vast majority of those who attended tonight's protest were peaceful in their actions.

"We must allow The IPCC investigation to take place which will take its due course, this will require our patience and support.

"My heartfelt thanks to those who were involved in supporting the peaceful protest earlier and helped restore calm, in particular Molana Fazal Dad and local community leaders including elected members.

"Finally I urge the leadership of our community to work in partnership with the elected members and most importantly the agencies concerned to ensure that lessons are learnt from this tragic incident.

"I urge our community to remain calm and respect the wishes of the family who have lost their loved one and have appealed for calm and privacy during this very difficult time."

The IPCC said a post-mortem examination on Mr Yaqub’s body is due to take place on Wednesday and its investigators are continuing to seek any relevant CCTV footage.

West Yorkshire Police said their operation, which included stopping another car near Bradford, “related to information received about criminal possession of a firearm” and was not terror-related.

Five people were arrested across the two vehicle stops - three in Huddersfield and two in Bradford - and remain in custody.

A silver Audi with bullet holes in its windscreen could later be seen surrounded by other vehicles at the bottom of the off-slip of the westbound carriageway of the M62. The vehicles were removed on Tuesday evening.

Mr Yaqub was from Crosland Moor, Huddersfield, where his father is a well-known businessman.