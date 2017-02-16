Breaking: Former solicitor charged over £4m fraud and theft investigation

A former solicitor has been charged with fraud and theft offences amounting to more than £4 million.

Linda Box, 67, of Halifax Road, Dewsbury, was charged with one count of theft and ten counts of fraud by Wakefield District Police on Thursday February 16 2017.

She was arrested in February last year after police began investigating allegations of fraud.

The 67-year-old was charged following a protracted enquiry involving partner agencies.

She is expected to appear before Leeds Magistrate’s Court next month.

She was the partner of the now closed Dixon, Coles and Gill firm of solicitors, which was based in Wakefield city centre.